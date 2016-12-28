February 27, 1946 — December 24, 2016

Lynda D. Jackman, 70, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2016 at her home in Bloomington, MN surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of Wallace (Jack) Jackman. They shared 52 wonderful years of marriage together.

Born February 27, 1946 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Pearlie Mae and Joseph Dobbins. Lynda was a beautiful, regal, intelligent woman. She was a great caregiver and took care of many. She will be missed by all.

Lynda was a graduate from West High School and spent her professional life as a fraud investigator, later dedicating her life to help others as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She is survived by her husband Wallace (Jack) Jackman; her children Dauhn, Thomas and Christjon Jackman, and Dr. Tonya Jackman Hampton (husband Phillip); her siblings Lucille Jones (husband Paul), Arlene, JoAnn, and Patricia Dobbins; sister-in-law Linda Anderson (husband James); grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of family, friends, and her dogs, her three fur babies.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Pearlie Mae and Joseph Dobbins; brother James Dobbins; grandparents Sophronia Wilson and Raymond Guy Allen; and her great grandparents, William P. Wilson and Pearl Mae Allen.

The Memorial service is January 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. and Repast is 12:00p.m. at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, 451 Lexington Parkway North, St. Paul, MN 55104.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family would greatly appreciate donations to a memorial fund at www.youcaring.com/lyndadorsajackman-722601, or send donations to Dr. Tonya Jackman Hampton, c/o Lynda D. Jackman, P.O Box 19500, Minneapolis, MN 55419.

Proceeds will go to the Animal Humane Society and the American Cancer Society.