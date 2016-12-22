MSR Top 5: Kwanzaa, Kat Williams, Terence Blanchard, The Temptations & more!

A snapshot of events around town
Kat Williams Live
Veteran stand-up comedian and actor, rapper live in concert
Dec. 31 | 8-11 pm
Target Center
600 1st Ave. N., Mpls.
More info: www.targetcenter.com/events/detail/katt-williams
The Temptations
The Temptations have been a driving force in popular music for more than 50 years – See them perform their classics live!
Dec. 31 | 3 pm
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake
More info: www.mysticlake.com/promos-and-entertainment/the-temptations
Terence Blanchard — Live Album Recording
Jazz trumpet icon returns for a live recording
Jan. 2 & 3 | 7 pm
Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant
1010 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.
More info: www.dakotacooks.com
Imani — A Community Kwanzaa Celebration
Bring family, friends, and neighbors with you to celebrate the community principles of Kwanzaa with music, food, and family activities.
Jan. 1 | 5-8 pm
Skyway Theatre
2505 Penn Ave. N., Mpls.
More info: http://bit.do/Kwanzaa-Celebration
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers
Jan. 1 | 6-8:30 pm
Target Center
600 1st Avenue North
More info: www.targetcenter.com
