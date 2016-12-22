WEBSITE UPDATE:

MSR Top 5: Kwanzaa, Kat Williams, Terence Blanchard, The Temptations & more!

by

A snapshot of events around town

 

Kat Williams Live

Veteran stand-up comedian and actor, rapper live in concert

Dec. 31 | 8-11 pm

Target Center

600 1st Ave. N., Mpls.

More info: www.targetcenter.com/events/detail/katt-williams

The Temptations

The Temptations have been a driving force in popular music for more than 50 years – See them perform their classics live!

Dec. 31 | 3 pm

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake

More info: www.mysticlake.com/promos-and-entertainment/the-temptations

 Terence Blanchard — Live Album Recording

Jazz trumpet icon returns for a live recording

Jan. 2 & 3 | 7 pm

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

1010 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.

More info: www.dakotacooks.com

Imani — A Community Kwanzaa Celebration

Bring family, friends, and neighbors with you to celebrate the community principles of Kwanzaa with music, food, and family activities.

Jan. 1 | 5-8 pm

Skyway Theatre

2505 Penn Ave. N., Mpls.

More info: http://bit.do/Kwanzaa-Celebration

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Jan. 1 | 6-8:30 pm
Target Center

600 1st Avenue North

More info: www.targetcenter.com

 

