WEBSITE UPDATE:

We thank you for your patience as we iron out technical problems with our website. We have resumed posting new stories — please note that older archived articles will be accessible once work on the site is complete. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your support!

Lebron Riley

by

January 26, 1960 — December 23, 2016

Lebron Riley, 56, passed away in his home on December 23, 2016. Born on January 26, 1960, Lebron described himself as the “original” Lebron, and a son, brother, uncle, dad, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and man who knew himself.

Lebron was an entrepreneur and never met a stranger. He worked at Fridley Middle School for three years. He loved kids and adopted every kid he met.

Lebron is survived by sons, Manual Alvarez (wife Leticia), Juan Alvarez and Ryedell Riley; daughter, Rosa Alvarez. He is also survived by brothers, Michael, Jamal D., and Lehman Riley; and sisters, Sabrina Kennedy and Tonya Graham. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Viewing 10 am-12 noon & services 12-2 pm at Emmanuel Tabernacle Church 2501 East 22nd Street  Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406.

Contact

MSR
P.O. Box 8558
Minneapolis, MN 55408-0558

612-827-4021