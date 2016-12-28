January 26, 1960 — December 23, 2016

Lebron Riley, 56, passed away in his home on December 23, 2016. Born on January 26, 1960, Lebron described himself as the “original” Lebron, and a son, brother, uncle, dad, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and man who knew himself.

Lebron was an entrepreneur and never met a stranger. He worked at Fridley Middle School for three years. He loved kids and adopted every kid he met.

Lebron is survived by sons, Manual Alvarez (wife Leticia), Juan Alvarez and Ryedell Riley; daughter, Rosa Alvarez. He is also survived by brothers, Michael, Jamal D., and Lehman Riley; and sisters, Sabrina Kennedy and Tonya Graham. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.