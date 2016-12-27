Laurice J. Lewis of Minneapolis, age 50, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2016 surrounded by loved ones in her childhood home.

Laurice is survived by her loving mother, Rosalind; brothers, Rodney, Robert and Davey (wife Terri); and sisters Racheal (husband Ronnie), Robin, and Renee (partner Gina); her beloved dog, Zeus; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. Laurice also leaves behind special friend Terri Austin, as well as a host of friends that cared for her deeply.

Laurice graduated from Minneapolis South High School in 1985. She went on to have a very successful career with Robins Kaplan, LLP. She spent nearly 20 years as a paralegal for the firm, working in their Minneapolis and New York offices.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Anthony Hoppa, Darla Roisum, and everyone at Robins Kaplan, LLP who supported Laurice through her courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.

A celebration of Laurice’s life will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at 11 am at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 3355 4th St. N., Minneapolis, MN 55412.