Request for Proposals

Contract No.17-069

Sealed proposals will be received by the Public Housing Agency of the City of Saint Paul at the Maintenance Contracts Department Office, 200 E. Arch Street, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55130, for LIFE SAFETY EQUIPMENT MONITORING, TESTING, AND MAINTENANCE AT PHA PROPERTIES until 3:00 PM, Local Time, on January 6, 2017.

A Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on December 22, 2016, at 10:00 a.m., in the Maintenance Contracts Department Office, 200 E Arch Street, St. Paul. All questions arising from this pre-proposal conference will be addressed by addendum, if necessary.

A complete set of documents may be obtained without charge at the above named office, or call (651) 292-6606, for PHA mailing of documents. Proposals must be accompanied by a Non-Collusive Affidavit, Certifications and Representations of Offerors, Responsible Contractor Compliance Affidavit, and an Equal Employment Opportunity Form.

The successful proposer will be required to furnish a satisfactory performance bond and separate payment bond.

The PHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities in the bidding process.

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AGENCY

JORDAN LASOTA​

PROJECT LEADER

(651) 292-6254