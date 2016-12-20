WEBSITE UPDATE:

We thank you for your patience as we iron out technical problems with our website. We have resumed posting new stories — please note that older archived articles will be accessible once work on the site is complete. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your support!

Probation Officer

by

Washington County has a full-time Probation Officer I/II position available.

The complete job posting can be found at www.co.washington.mn.us. Applications must be received by January 8, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. for consideration.

 

Contact

MSR
P.O. Box 8558
Minneapolis, MN 55408-0558

612-827-4021